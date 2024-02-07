Sherfield caught 11 of 22 targets for 86 yards and one touchdown while playing in all 17 regular-season games.

Sherfield had one big primetime moment in the division-clinching win over the Dolphins in Week 18, which just so happened to come against his previous team. Other than that, there wasn't much opportunity that came Sherfield's way since the Bills had several superior weapons across wide receiver, tight end and running back, and Sherfield never moved higher than the fourth spot on the WR depth chart. He was under a one-year deal, but with fellow receiver Gabe Davis a good bet to move to another team, the Bills may try to bring Sherfield back on a similar contract.