Sherfield (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Sherfield was able to increase his workload at practice as the week went on and he'll be able to go Sunday against New York. The wide receiver has been limited to just one catch for nine yards over the last three games.
