Cardinals' Zach Pascal: Questionable to face Rams
Pascal (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.
The veteran wideout has played 129 offensive snaps all season, catching four passes for 19 yards on 11 targets as a deep reserve.
