Pascal tallied four catches (on 15 targets) for 19 yards and no touchdowns in 14 games during the 2023 campaign.

In a receiving corps devoid of size outside of rookie third-rounder Michael Wilson (6-foot-2, 213 pounds), the 6-foot-2, 219-pound Pascal had a chance for a decent role in a Cardinals offense otherwise dominated by the diminutive Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch. Instead, Pascal surpassed a 30 percent snap share in only two of his 14 appearances and stumbled to the lowest output of his six-year career by a long shot. He's an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, so the 29-year-old may not be much more than camp fodder for any team that inks him to a new deal in the coming months.