Pascal is questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Seahawks due to a hamstring injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Pascal popped up on the Cardinals' injury report with a hamstring issue Thursday and has since logged a pair of limited practice sessions. The veteran receiver has played a limited role for Arizona this season, and he hasn't caught a pass since Week 4 against San Francisco. If Pascal is unable to suit up Sunday, Dan Chisena could be signed to the active roster from the practice squad to provide wideout depth versus Seattle in Week 18.