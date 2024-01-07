Pascal (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Pascal was on the Cardinals' injury report Thursday with a hamstring issue, but was able to log back-to-back limited sessions to end the week and will play in the team's regular-season finale. The veteran wide receiver has split his time between offense and special teams this season and has accrued four catches on 15 targets for 19 yards over 13 games.
