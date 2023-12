Pascal (personal) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 28-year-old wideout won't play in Sunday's affair after the birth of his child Saturday. On the season, Pascal has caught four of his 11 targets for 19 yards, playing on just 21 percent of Arizona's offensive snaps. With no Pascal in Week 13, Andre Baccellia could see increased opportunities on both special teams and offense.