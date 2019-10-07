Cassanova McKinzy: Let go by Washington
The Redskins cut McKinzy on Monday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
McKinzy has battled injuries during his NFL career, having suited up for only three games since signing with the Redskins in 2018. He's notched just two tackles and one sack in that span. The 26-year-old will now look to catch on as a special-teams contributor and depth linebacker elsewhere in the league.
More News
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Out Week 3•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Gets hip injury tested•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Ready to rock•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Considered questionable•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Suffers concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...