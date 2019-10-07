The Redskins cut McKinzy on Monday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

McKinzy has battled injuries during his NFL career, having suited up for only three games since signing with the Redskins in 2018. He's notched just two tackles and one sack in that span. The 26-year-old will now look to catch on as a special-teams contributor and depth linebacker elsewhere in the league.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories