McKinzy (undisclosed) had his practice squad contract with the Redskins expire Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

McKinzy was let go by the Redskins in early October but remained with the club on the practice squad, but he later went down with the undisclosed injury. The 27-year-old appeared in three games with Washington in each of the past two seasons.

