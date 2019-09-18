Play

McKinzy underwent an MRI on his hip Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

It's unclear when McKinzy suffered the hip injury or how severe it is, but the Redskins should know more once they get the results from his MRI back. The Redskins' first practice report of the week Thursday should give some insight into how healthy the linebacker is.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories