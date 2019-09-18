Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Gets hip injury tested
McKinzy underwent an MRI on his hip Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
It's unclear when McKinzy suffered the hip injury or how severe it is, but the Redskins should know more once they get the results from his MRI back. The Redskins' first practice report of the week Thursday should give some insight into how healthy the linebacker is.
More News
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Ready to rock•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Considered questionable•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Suffers concussion•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Two tackles Thursday•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Dealing with new injury•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Returns from pectoral injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through the every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...