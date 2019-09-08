Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Ready to rock
McKinzy (concussion) is active for Sunday's tilt against Philadelphia.
McKinzy had been in concussion protocol during the week, but as evidenced by this news, gained full clearance to participate Sunday. Now that he's healthy, expect him to settle into a depth role on defense while participate in some form on special teams.
