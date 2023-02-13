Henne announced Sunday via his personal Instagram account shortly after the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII that he will retire from professional football.

Though starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to aggravate his Grade 2 right high-ankle sprain late in the second quarter of the Super Bowl, Henne's services ultimately weren't needed in the second half while Mahomes played through the pain and guided Kansas City to victory. Henne had previously relieved an injured Mahomes for a brief spell in the divisional-round matchup with the Jaguars, stepping in to direct a touchdown drive before the star signal-caller returned to action. The 37-year-old Henne will walk away from the game as a two-time Super Bowl champion, with both titles coming during his five-year stint with the Chiefs. Prior to his time in Kansas City, Henne entered the NFL as a second-round pick of Miami in 2008, spending four years with the organization before a six-year stopover in Jacksonville. Henne retires with a 59.6 percent completion rate for 13,290 yards, 60 touchdowns and 63 interceptions to go with 351 rushing yards and four scores on the ground over his 78 career regular-season appearances.