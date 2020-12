Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Henne will start Sunday's game against the Chargers, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Chiefs will rest some starters Week 17, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after having already clinched the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. Henne has already logged two appearances this season handling garbage-time work, but Sunday's game against the Chargers will mark his first start since 2014.