Henne completed 23 of 32 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-21 loss to the Chargers.

Henne made his first start since 2014 as the Chiefs rested star quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the AFC's top seed already secured. In his rare extended action, Henne was fairly efficient, finishing with a 111.2 passer rating while throwing touchdowns to Byron Pringle and Darwin Thompson. With Kansas City now shifting its full focus onto the playoffs, however, Henne will return to his usual backup role behind Mahomes.