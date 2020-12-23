site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chad Williams: Cut from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Williams was released from the Chiefs' practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Williams spent less than a week in Kansas City, his second stint with the team this season. The 26-year-old has yet to be activated for a game this season.
