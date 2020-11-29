Ekeler (hamstring) carried the ball 14 times for 44 yards and also caught 11 of his 16 targets for 85 yards in the 27-17 loss Sunday to the Bills.

It quickly became apparent the pre-game report suggesting Ekeler would not be the team's bell-cow was misdirection, as the talented back was the main catalyst on the team's first scoring drive of the game. It's hard to imagine the Chargers planned to give Ekeler a whopping 16 targets in his first game back after a nearly two month absence, but an early deficit essentially forced a pass-heavy game script for most of the contest. A seven-carry advantage over backup Joshua Kelley mimicked the type of split the Chargers deployed earlier in the season, so it's safe to say Ekeler is back to being one of the top fantasy running backs, especially in PPR leagues.