Chargers' Austin Ekeler: May keep sharing work with Jackson
Ekeler could continue to split backfield work with Justin Jackson during Sunday's game against the Bengals, Kyle Posey of USA Today reports. "[Ekeler's] wearing down a little bit. He's a core special teams guy for us and he's played a lot of running back for us," Lynn said. "So he's a little tired. You might see Justin play a little bit more, you might see [Detrez] Newsome play some this week."
With Melvin Gordon (knee) sidelined in the Week 13 win over the Steelers, Ekeler stepped into the starting role and led the team in touches (13 carries, five receptions), but produced just 43 total yards. Jackson, meanwhile, shined in a reserve capacity, carrying eight times for 63 yards and a touchdown while hauling in a 19-yard reception. The rookie out of Northwestern had also sparkled in garbage time against the Cardinals a week prior and may have staked his claim to a meaningful spot in the backfield rotation behind Ekeler with Gordon set to miss a second straight game. If Jackson maintains last week's workload and/or if Newsome is added to the mix as well, Ekeler's fantasy ceiling would be significantly lower than many anticipated when Gordon first went down with the injury.
