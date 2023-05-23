Ekeler is expected to stay with the Chargers for 2023 after they added $1.75 million in incentives for the final season of his contract, ESPN reports.

Ekeler requested a trade earlier this offseason, and while a minor adjustment to his current contract isn't exactly what he wanted, it'll apparently be enough to keep him in Los Angeles for one more year without a holdout. The 28-year-old led the NFL in touchdowns both of the past two seasons, scoring 38 times in 33 appearances while averaging 96.8 total yards. Ekeler figures to be busy again this season given the questionable backfield depth behind him, though QB Justin Herbert is expected to push the ball downfield more with the help of new OC Kellen Moore and rookie first-round wideout Quentin Johnston.