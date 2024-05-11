Dupree will sign a two-year contract with the Chargers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Dupree reportedly recently met with both the Falcons and Steelers in addition to the Chargers, and it appears that he'll end up with Los Angeles. The veteran edge rusher enjoyed a solid bounce-back campaign with Atlanta last season, recording 39 tackles (his most since 2019), including 6.5 sacks (his most since 2020). Dupree will add to an already formidable Chargers pass rush that also includes Joey Bosa (foot), Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.