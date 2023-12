Dupree (back) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus Carolina.

Dupree wasn't on Atlanta's injury report heading into the weekend, but he'll nonetheless miss Sunday's clash with the Panthers. He's been a key part of the Falcons' pass rush this season, logging at least 57 percent of the team's defensive snaps each week and accumulating 5.0 sacks, second-most on the team. Lorenzo Carter could see more work with Dupree out.