Chargers' Cardale Jones: Not sticking in LA
The Chargers are cutting Jones loose, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Chargers initially kept three QBs on the 53-man roster but have ultimately settled on Philip Rivers and Geno Smith. The team may try to sign Jones to its practice squad.
More News
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Battles through groin injury•
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Plays just one quarter in preseason win•
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Mediocre in preseason start•
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Catches eye of general manager during practice•
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Inactive in Week 14•
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Stays with team•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...
-
Gates returns to Chargers
It doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the Chargers are bringing back Antonio Gates. Should...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...