Chargers' Cortez Broughton: Remains out Week 9
Broughton (illness) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Broughton didn't practice this week and will miss his second straight game due to the illness. T.Y. McGill and Sylvester Williams should see increased work in reserve roles this week.
