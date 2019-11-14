Play

Broughton (illness) did not practice Thursday.

Broughton has missed three straight games while recovering from mono, and he's trending in the wrong direction for Monday's tilt against the Chiefs. Until Broughton is able to retake the field, T.Y. McGill and Sylvester Williams will continue seeing expanded reserve roles on defense.

