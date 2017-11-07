The Chargers activated Perryman (ankle) from injured reserve Tuesday.

Los Angeles was satisfied with the progress Perryman has made in his return from left ankle surgery since returning to practice two weeks ago, so it looks like he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Jaguars. The third-year player should help shore up the Chargers' run defense as he likely steps back into a starting role at inside linebacker, with Jatavis Brown likely moving to the second unit as a result.