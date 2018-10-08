Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Ties for team-lead in tackles
Perryman finished Sunday's 26-10 win over the Raiders with seven tackles (four solo).
Perryman tied for the team-lead in tackles with Melvin Ingram, but with the Raiders trailing for most of the afternoon, Oakland was forced to stray away from Marshawn Lynch, limiting Perryman's opportunities for additional tackles. The fourth-year linebacker is on pace to set a career-high in tackles, but that's thanks almost exclusively to the fact that he's been able to stay on the field for all five games. Perryman should be poised for another big day when the Chargers travel to take on the Browns next week.
