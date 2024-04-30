Dobbins (Achilles) said he feels 100 percent healthy heading into the offseason program, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

"I've had these injuries, and it's been a storm," Dobbins said. "But I think the storm is over with, and I think I'm going to take off now. There's going to be no setbacks, and the 'injury prone' thing will be gone out of the window." Since being drafted in the second round by the Ravens in 2020, Dobbins has missed a whopping 43 games to various significant injuries, including a torn ACL, torn LCL, severe hamstring strain and a torn Achilles tendon. To say the injury-prone label is behind him might be wishful thinking, as his body has yet to cooperate with him to this point. The 25-year-old Dobbins joined Gus Edwards in following offensive coordinator Greg Roman from Baltimore to the Chargers, so he will at least be in a familiar scheme.