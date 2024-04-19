Dobbins (Achilles), who agreed to terms with the Chargers on Thursday, "should be" ready for training camp according to GM Joe Hortiz, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network relayed last month that Dobbins -- who suffered a torn Achilles in Baltimore's regular-season opener in 2023 -- has been cleared for football activities, with previous reports having noted that the running back had resumed running this offseason. Based on the assessment of Hortiz on Thursday, Dobbins is still working his way back from his injury, but if the 2020 second-rounder is able to return to form, he and Gus Edwards (who also came over from the Ravens in free agency) have a chance to provide an effective 1-2 punch in the Chargers' backfield in 2024 under the guidance of offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who both players worked with in Baltimore.