Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache wrote in a letter to NFL teams Tuesday that Dobbins (Achilles) has received clearance to take part in football activities, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Dobbins underwent surgery for a torn left Achilles on Sept. 15, and he's a little less than seven months removed from his injury. The running back posted a video in late February of him running on turf and then a treadmill, so it would appear he's ready to take the next steps in his recovery. Since the Ravens selected him in the second round of the 2020 Draft, Dobbins has been dynamic when available, averaging a robust 5.8 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns in his 234 rushes over 24 games. However, his medical chart includes a torn ACL in addition to the aforementioned Achilles injury, so he may have to settle for a prove-it deal wherever he ends up. Dobbins is expected to begin visiting teams in the near future.