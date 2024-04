Dobbins (Achilles) is visiting the Chiefs on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dobbins met with the Chargers last week, shortly after orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache notified NFL teams that the running back has medical clearance for football activities. The 25-year-old is coming up on the seven-month mark since suffering an Achilles' tear in Baltimore's Week 1 win over Houston, with Schefter's report Tuesday morning suggesting Dobbins is expected to sign a contract soon.