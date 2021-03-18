Cook is signing a one-year contract with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal has a maximum value of $6 million, so the cap hit presumably will be less than that. Cook likely will be the passing-down replacement for Hunter Henry, who played 87 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps in his 14 games last season. Cook wasn't too far from that type of workload in his two seasons with the Raiders (2017-18), but his snap share dipped to 55 percent and then 46 percent in two years for the Saints. He'll turn 34 in April, joining a team that has only Donald Parham and Matt Sokol under contract at tight end. Parham did make a few big plays last season, and there's still more than enough time for the Chargers to add more talent.