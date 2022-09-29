The Chargers signed Moore off the practice squad Wednesday.
Moore has been elevated from the Bolts' practice squad in every week to begin the 2022 campaign, and he recorded two catches for 64 yards over 16 offensive snaps played in last Sunday's loss to Jacksonville. The wideout has spent the entirety of his four-year career with the Chargers thus far, totaling 59 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns in 32 games over the past two seasons. Now, Moore appears set to remain on the team's active roster moving forward after wide receiver Jalen Guyton was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending torn ACL on Tuesday.