Jason Moore: Reverts to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Moore reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Moore was active for Thursday's loss to Kansas City since Keenan Allen (hamstring) was sidelined. However, he didn't take the field and will now head back to the Chargers' practice squad.
