Moore played 15 of the Chargers' 69 offensive snaps and didn't draw a target in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Browns.

Since being signed to the 53-man roster Sept. 28, Moore has suited up for both of the Bolts' subsequent two games, but he has yet to record any statistics. Moore hasn't been targeted across his 18 total snaps on offense and will likely see his chances to contribute as a receiver take a further hit whenever Keenan Allen (hamstring) is cleared to play again.