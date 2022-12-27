Kelley rushed the ball nine times for 33 yards in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. He added one reception for nine yards.

Kelley continued to serve as the clear backup to Austin Ekeler, and he has 19 carries combined across his last two games. Kelley ripped off gains of 11 and eight yards to highlight his performance, though Ekeler continued to dominate receiving opportunities and work near the goal line. However, with the Chargers locked into a postseason berth, Kelley could see a slight uptick in work across the final two games of the regular season.