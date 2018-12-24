Chargers' Justin Jackson: Active in passing game Saturday
Jackson played 21 of the Chargers' 63 offensive snaps (33 percent) and finished with seven receptions for 47 yards on 10 targets and one carry for minus-1 yard Saturday in a 22-10 to the Ravens.
After handling 19 touches (16 carries, three receptions) while starting in the Week 15 win over the Chiefs while both Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) were sidelined, Jackson dropped to the No. 2 role Saturday with Gordon returning to action. Though Gordon garnered the overwhelming share of carries, Jackson actually exceeded his output in the passing game, a somewhat surprising development given Gordon's prowess in that area this season. It's possible the Chargers wanted to ease up on Gordon's responsibilities coming off a three-game absence, so Jackson could settle into a more muted role Week 17 in Denver, especially if Ekeler is also available. With the AFC West title and home-field advantage still up for grabs, the Chargers aren't expected to rest any of their key contributors.
More News
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Headed for reserve role•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Totals 85 yards and scores•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Added work on tap with Gordon out•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Likely to lead Week 15 backfield•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Disappoints behind Ekeler•
-
Chargers' Justin Jackson: Expected to come off bench•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...