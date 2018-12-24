Jackson played 21 of the Chargers' 63 offensive snaps (33 percent) and finished with seven receptions for 47 yards on 10 targets and one carry for minus-1 yard Saturday in a 22-10 to the Ravens.

After handling 19 touches (16 carries, three receptions) while starting in the Week 15 win over the Chiefs while both Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) were sidelined, Jackson dropped to the No. 2 role Saturday with Gordon returning to action. Though Gordon garnered the overwhelming share of carries, Jackson actually exceeded his output in the passing game, a somewhat surprising development given Gordon's prowess in that area this season. It's possible the Chargers wanted to ease up on Gordon's responsibilities coming off a three-game absence, so Jackson could settle into a more muted role Week 17 in Denver, especially if Ekeler is also available. With the AFC West title and home-field advantage still up for grabs, the Chargers aren't expected to rest any of their key contributors.