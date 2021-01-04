Jackson carried the ball nine times for 72 yards and also caught one of his two receptions for 32 yards in Sunday's 38-21 win over the Chiefs.

It's worth noting the Chiefs benched the majority of their starters having already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC prior to Sunday's affair, but the 104 total yards on just 10 touches is still a nice reminder of Jackson's talents after being buried behind Kalen Ballage for much of the second half of the season. Austin Ekeler, who left Sunday's game with a concussion, will still be the unquestioned starter entering next year, but there will be legitimate intrigue regarding the backup role with Ballage, Jackson, 2020 fourth-round pick Joshua Kelley and possibly a few more names all in the mix for the position in 2021. Perhaps more crucially for Jackson's fantasy prospects will be the status of head coach Anthony Lynn, whose insistent on utilizing two backs has given Jackson far more opportunities than one might expect given his prospect profile. A change at head coach/offensive philosophy might relegate Jackson, and to a larger extent any Chargers running back not named Ekeler, from capable fringe backup in deeper leagues to complete afterthought.