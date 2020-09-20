site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Justin Jones: Injures shoulder Sunday
Jones is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Chiefs due to a shoulder injury.
Jones notched a single tackle before leaving the field Sunday. Jerry Tillery and Damion Square will see increased defensive snaps as long as Jones remains sidelined.
