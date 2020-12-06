Ballage (ankle), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 24-year-old received the questionable tag despite being able to practice with no limitations Friday, so it's not a major surprise he'll be suiting up versus New England. Ballage was handling the lead role in the Chargers' backfield before sitting out Week 12, but Austin Ekeler made his return from injured reserve and picked up 25 touches after the six-game absence. Ballage likely will operate as the team's secondary tailback while Ekeler continues to handle the majority of the work.