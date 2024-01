Doss caught one of his five targets for eight yards in the 13-12 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Doss had been on the Chargers' practice squad for a few years and the 27-year-old finally got a chance to play thanks to injuries to Mike Williams (knee), Joshua Palmer (knee) and Keenan Allen (heel). It's entirely possible the wideout, who first played in 2019, could see a similar circumstance occur as he enters the offseason an unrestricted free agent.