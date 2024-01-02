Doss caught five of his eight targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Broncos.

With Keenan Allen (heel) and Joshua Palmer (concussion) sidelined, Doss found a prominent role in a passing attack that struggled to create chunk plays. Despite the health of 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston, both Alex Erickson and Doss, two practice-squad castoffs at various points this season, combined to represent easily Easton Stick's two favorite targets. It remains to be seen if the aforementioned injured targets will play in the team's finale next week.