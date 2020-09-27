site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Malik Jefferson: Elevates from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Sep 26, 2020
Chargers promoted Jefferson to the active roster Saturday.
Jefferson failed to make the roster following training camp, but injuries have piled up and opened a roster spot for the 2018 third-round pick. He'll likely stick to special teams in Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
