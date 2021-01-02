site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Malik Jefferson: Out for Week 17
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 2, 2021
at
2:04 pm ET 1 min read
Jefferson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Jefferson won't play in the season finale against the Chiefs. The 2018 third-round pick has suited up in 13 games for the
Chargers this year, recording five special-teams tackles. He'll be a restricted free agent in March. More News
