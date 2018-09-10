Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Posts first 100-yard receiving game of career

Gordon carried the ball 15 times for 64 yards and caught nine of 13 targets for a career-high 102 yards in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs.

Gordon wasn't able to get much going on the ground, and with the Chargers trailing in the second half, quarterback Philip Rivers used him on a plethora of checkdowns. His receiving numbers have improved in each of his first three years in the league, so it's quite possible we'll see even better production from Gordon in the passing game in 2018.