Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Quiet in season debut

Gordon carried 12 times for 31 yards and caught four of six targets for seven yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

Making his season debut, Gordon failed to capitalize on a matchup against a porous Denver run defense as he finished averaging 2.6 yards per carry. He received his fair share of targets in the passing game as well but produced next to nothing in that regard. Meanwhile, Austin Ekeler carried the ball just three times but was targeted a whopping 16 times due to the team's lack of available pass catchers. Still, it was a positive sign to see Gordon rack up 16 touches, and he'll look to improve his efficiency next Sunday at home against the Steelers.