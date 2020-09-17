site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Mike Pouncey: Done for season
RotoWire Staff
Sep 17, 2020
Pouncey was placed on injured reserve by the Chargers on Thursday.
With news coming that Pouncey is expected to miss the rest of the season due to hip surgery, this news isn't surprising. The veteran will now enter the offseason as a free agent coming off hip surgery. In Pouncey's stead, look for Dan Feeney to take over as the team's starting center.
