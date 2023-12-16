Smartt caught all three of his targets for 15 yards in Thursday's 63-21 loss to the Raiders.

With Parham (shoulder) out, Smartt saw a jump in playing time and benefitted to the tune of a career-high three receptions, but the massive blowout also played a factor in the extra workload. It's hard to imagine Smartt will be utilized frequently so long as Parham and Gerald Everett are both healthy.