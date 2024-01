Smartt caught two of his three targets for 14 yards in the 13-12 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Smartt played 294 offensive snaps in 2023 often filling in for Donald Parham as the team's No. 2 tight end when the big-bodied target was injured. The second-year undrafted free agent hasn't done much in the NFL to date, and it's possibly his roster spot could be in jeopardy next season as the Chargers undergo a complete transformation in the front office and as a coaching staff.