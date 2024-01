Smartt (shoulder) isn't among the Chargers' inactives for Sunday's matchup against Kansas City.

A shoulder issue kept Smartt to a pair of limited practice sessions to begin Week 18 prep, but his outlook improved with a full practice Friday. The second-year tight end entered Sunday deemed questionable to suit up, but he's ultimately been cleared to play. Smartt should thus fill his usual role as Gerald Everett's backup against the Chiefs.