Smartt (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Broncos, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Smartt will be the odd man out at tight end for the Chargers after appearing in all 12 games for the team this season. The team will opt to dress Nick Vannett and Stephen Anderson as their No. 3 and No. 4 tight ends behind Gerald Everett and Donald Parham, respectively.

