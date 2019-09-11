Chargers' Trevor Williams: Shifts to IR
The Chargers placed Williams (quadriceps) on injured reserve Wednesday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The injury woes -- SS Derwin James is also on injured reserve -- continue in the Chargers' secondary. Williams would be able to return after eight weeks, but the team will likely opt to bring back James if forced to make a choice. The Chargers signed Dontae Johnson to fill in as depth since Michael Davis (hamstring) is hurting as well.
